The Gift of Time Presented by Tissot

On Wednesday, November 22, the Lakers teamed up with Tissot, the Official Watch Sponsor of the NBA, to honor Coach Andrew Reyna for giving his time to the Boys & Girls Club of Whittier over the past six years.

The Lakers and Tissot thanked Coach Reyna for his work ethic with a surprise event at a Junior Lakers Clinic. Lakers Legend James Worthy presented Coach Reyna with a Tissot Chrono XL Lakers watch and tickets to an upcoming Lakers game!

Coach Reyna has dedicated his time to students at the Boy & Girls Club, educating and inspiring the kids with different skills, conditioning, and meaningful life lessons. He demonstrates what it means to be a true role model to the kids every day.

Fifty of Coach Reyna’s students participated in the Junior Lakers Clinic. The kids were so excited for their coach and spoke to how deserving he truly is. Coach Reyna was blown away from the surprise event and was grateful to be able to celebrate the special moment with his players. He dedicated his award to all coaches who take the time to make not only better players, but better people in the community.

Coach Reyna was honored on the Lakers court with a videoboard announcement and round of applause for all he continues to do in his local community at the Lakers vs. Rockets game December 3.

