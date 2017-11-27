Miracle on Manchester 2017

As the Season of Giving presented by East West Bank continues, the Lakers and the JC Cares Foundation came together on Monday, November 20 to help families in Inglewood prepare for Thanksgiving dinner. The Salvation Army in Inglewood hosts this event each year, and works to identify families in need in the area. These families are invited to come and pick up different items for their Thanksgiving meal. Turkeys, dinner rolls, pumpkin pies and canned goods lined the tables inside as volunteers from East West Bank, Salvation Army, Jordan Clarkson and the Laker Girls greet guests and help them with their bags.

As soon as guests started to arrive, the holiday spirit was present. People started making their way down the line of food, getting a few Lakers goodies along the way. Jordan Clarkson and his JC Cares Foundation are part of this event every year, and guests were excited to receive their turkey from Jordan himself.

The Lakers, East West Bank, and JC Cares Foundation would like to wish all Laker fans a Happy Thanksgiving! As the Season of Giving presented by East West Bank is in its eleventh year, it will continue in December with a Holiday Party for Kids!