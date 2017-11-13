Lakers Team Up for Veterans Day

On Saturday, November 11, the Lakers celebrated Veterans Day by teaming up with U.S. Vets in Inglewood. At their annual Veterans Day Breakfast, U.S. Vets hosts veterans from all over Los Angeles to come and enjoy a meal and special Veterans Day program. The Lakers staff, Laker Girls, and South Bay Lakers Strand Crew members came together to help serve those that have served our country. After setting up tables and decorations, the Lakers helped serve breakfast and meet the veterans. U.S. Army veteran Sam Saulter was recognized during the program for his honorable service, and the Lakers gifted him a special patriotic Lakers hat.

U.S. Vets is the nation’s largest nonprofit provider of comprehensive services to homeless and at-risk veterans. At their facility in Inglewood, they provide housing, counseling, and employment to men and women who have sacrificed so much to serve our country. The Lakers were excited and proud to support their efforts by volunteering at the annual Veterans Day Breakfast.