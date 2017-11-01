Lakers Halloween Festivities with Playworks

On Monday, October 30, the Lakers hosted a special Halloween event for students who normally do not have the opportunity to safely celebrate the holiday.

The Lakers Team Up program surprised the kids with their own personal Halloween costumes upon arrival to the UCLA Health Training Center. Lakers guard Tyler Ennis and several Lakers Girls led the students on a trick-or-treating route through the office, where they received candy along with a variety of Lakers items. The entire Lakers staff passed out Lakers tickets, foam fingers, backpacks, and mini hoops to these costumed ghouls and goblins.

After trick-or-treating, students took to the court for a basketball clinic. With Josh Hart at the lead, the skills clinic provided the students with basketball fundamentals while playing in their costumes. Friendly drills and competitions, accompanied by encouragement from the Lakers staff, created a great atmosphere for the students to be playing in the Lakers practice facility.

In addition to court time, the Lakers provided the kids with a pumpkin art station. Here, Playworks participants were allowed to select and creatively decorate their own pumpkins. Overall, the Lakers staff, players, and community all came together for a day of fun Halloween themed activities.