How It Happened:

The Wizards outlasted the Knicks despite hot shooting from the road team in the Friday night preseason tilt. New York jumped out to a 29-28 lead in the first quarter and built a 10-point advantage in the third quarter after an 11-1 run. Washington quickly answered with its own spurt (10-0 run) while trimming the Knicks advantage to just one point heading into the final stanza. The Wizards eventually reclaimed the lead in the fourth while finishing the game strong in the 104-100 win.

Knick of the Night:

Enes Kanter received the starting nod at the center spot and finished with a team-high 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor in 23 minutes of court time.

Notables:

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 15, Courtney Lee added 12, Jarrett Jack posted 11 points, and Michael Beasley hauled down eight boards.

News and Notes:

Frank Ntilikina, Ron Baker, Luke Kornet, and Mindaugas Kuzminskas did not dress for Friday night’s game. Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle O’Quinn were held out for rest.

Statistically Speaking:

New York connected on 10-of-23 (43.5%) from downtown in Friday night’s road contest.

Next Up:

The Knicks return to New York City Friday evening and will hit the hardwood again on Sunday night in Brooklyn for a matchup against the Nets. Watch all the action on MSG Network at 7:30 PM.