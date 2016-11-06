UTAH 114, NYK 109: Porzingis and Melo Combine for 56 But Knicks Suffer Close Defeat

How It Happened:

For three quarters, the Knicks were in control and eyeing their second straight win. However, momentum quickly shifted to the Jazz in the final period of play at the Garden. The road squad stormed out of the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run to take five-point lead with 10 minutes remaining in the game. Utah shot 65 percent in the fourth period, hit 4-of-7 buckets from downtown, and registered a game-altering 36 points. Rodney Hood scored 12 of his 18 in the quarter and Gordon Hayward posted 28 in his 2016-17 debut.

Knick of the Night:

Two Knicks earned this honor in the matinee contest against the Jazz. Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis combined for 56 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

Statistically Speaking:

New York was efficient from the floor (51%) and behind the arc (40%).

Notables:

Derrick Rose continues to distribute the ball following his 11-assist night in Chicago. The Knicks newcomer dished out a team-high eight assists in the defeat.

News and Notes:

Lance Thomas returned to the lineup today after missing Friday’s game due to a sprained ankle. Mindaugus Kuzminskas earned some minutes as part of the Knicks bench unit and he finished with five points on 2-for-4 shooting.

Next Up:

New York will have two days to prepare for a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets that is set to take place at the Garden on Wednesday night.