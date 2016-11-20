Train, Cab, and Sprint: Marshall Plumlee’s Unforgettable Journey to his Debut

Marshall Plumlee’s unforgettable NBA debut almost didn’t happen.

The center woke up to a phone call at 10 AM with the news he would be needed for the Knicks matchup against the Hawks. There was one issue: The game was set to start at 12 PM.

“It was crazy,” Plumlee reflected. “I feel like I could write a book about it. Just imagine being woken up, saying like, ‘Hey, we need you to guard Dwight Howard.’”

Plumlee jumped on a Metro North train at White Plains, grabbed a cab at Grand Central, and then sprinted the rest of the way when he realized sitting in traffic would take longer. The 24-year old entered the arena just in time by arriving during the first quarter of action.

"The way it worked out from my GPS it said the train was faster. I caught the express, I live right next to the train station. Then I caught a cab. I was booking it," Plumlee said. "Sprinting through the city, I got here, they said, 'Hey, do you need a warmup? I said, 'No, I'm already warm. I ran here.'"

New York needed another back-up big man due to Joakim Noah’s absence (illness) from the game. Plumlee participated in last night’s D-League contest for the Westchester Knicks and was scheduled to play Sunday night at 5 PM before receiving the call in the morning. The big man posted a team-high 22 points and ripped down eight boards in 31 minutes for the Westchester Knicks.

In his pro debut, Plumlee registered 5:26 of game time as Kyle O’Quinn struggled with foul trouble in the first half. The Knicks arguably captured their biggest win of the season by defeating the Eastern Conference second best team; the Atlanta Hawks in a 104-94 win.

While it wasn’t the way Plumlee planned his debut, it’s certainly a special story he’ll never forget.