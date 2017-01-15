TOR 116, NYK 101: Raptors Take Control in 2nd and 3rd Quarters, Top Knicks in Toronto

How It Happened:

After a competitive first quarter in Toronto, the Raptors unleashed a 42-point second period and then outscored New York 27-8 in the third frame. The league’s No. 1 team in offensive rating shined on Sunday afternoon by shooting 52.2 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent behind the arc while only committing 6 turnovers in the first 3 quarters. For the Knicks, Kristaps Porzingis was sidelined once again and his replacement in the starting lineup left the game early in the first quarter. DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors with 23 points, DeMarre Carroll posted 20, and Jonas Valanciunas snagged 16 boards.

Knick of the Night:

Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose combined for 32 first half points. Anthony finished with 18 in 25 minutes of court time as he connected on 7-of-14 from the field and 3-of-5 from downtown.

Notables:

Justin Holiday registered 17 points off the pine in 25 minutes.

News and Notes:

Lance Thomas was hit with an elbow on the left side of the face in the first couple of minutes of action on Sunday afternoon. Thomas was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Porzingis is hopeful he can play in Monday’s home game against Atlanta. The big man has been sidelined for the last two games with a sore left Achilles.

Statistically Speaking:

Toronto recorded 66 points in the paint.

Next Up:

The Knicks will jump on a plane after the game and head back to New York for a quick turnaround back-to-back outing against the Hawks. At 1 PM, the Knicks will host Atlanta for a special MLK Day matinee on MSG Network.