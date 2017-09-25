Steve Senior

Steve is in his sixth season with the New York Knicks, currently as the team’s player development/assistant video coordinator. His primary responsibilities in New York and on the road with the team consists of: on-court skill development, analyzing opposing teams’ playing strategies, dissecting video footage to track player tendencies, generating offensive and defensive tactics for use against opponents, creating player performance reports to assess progress towards established goals, and supporting summer and NBA predraft workouts.

Prior to the Knicks, served as Assistant Video Coordinator for the Houston Rockets (2011-12). Additionally, he gained experience working in apparel licensing/marketing as well as supported NBA Photos before embarking on his full-time NBA career.

Native of the Bronx, NY and a graduate of Kean University, where he earned a Business Management degree and played on the school’s basketball team. He currently resides in Bergen County, NJ with his wife, Aline.