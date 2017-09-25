Shimon Ishikawa

Shimon is in his fourth season with the Knicks, third in his current position…Originally joined Knicks as training room assistant in 2014-2015; promoted to current position in Summer ’15…Assists in strength and conditioning and sports science.

Prior to joining Knicks, worked with University of Oklahoma as a graduate assistant athletic trainer for the men’s tennis team…In 2014, the team achieved their first ever No. 1 national ranking, and a second place finish at the NCAA Championships.

Certified athletic trainer (2011), certified strength and conditioning specialist (2015), certified in functional movement screening levels one and two (2015).

Earned Bachelor of Science degree in athletic training from Boston University in 2011; Master of Education degree in intercollegiate athletic administration from University of Oklahoma in 2014.