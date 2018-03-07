The New York Knicks will hold their first-ever Pride Night presented by adidas on Tuesday, March 13 as the team takes on the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden at 7:30pm. The Knicks and adidas will celebrate diversity and inclusion throughout the evening by showcasing members, supporters and organizations from the LGBTQ community including the recipient of March’s Sweetwater Clifton ‘City Spirit’ Award and a performance from the New York City Gay Men’s Choir Ensemble. Additionally, the Pride Night celebration will include special in-game entertainment, giveaways and more.



Following a primetime pre-game performance from The Lesbian & Gay Big Apple Corps, the New York City Gay Men’s Choir Ensemble will take to the court to perform the National Anthem. New York Knicks Pride Night presented by adidas will also feature guest DJ Whitney Day and rainbow lighting on the famed iconic ceiling of Madison Square Garden as well as on the exterior of the building. New York City bakery, Flour Shop, will provide rainbow cake pops available to fans throughout the arena.



Also during the game, the Knicks will present March’s Sweetwater Clifton ‘City Spirit’ Award to Mary Keane, Interim Executive Director of non-profit organization You Gotta Believe, which is the only New York City metro-area organization that exclusively focuses on finding permanent families for young adults, teens, and pre-teens in foster care. Keane, who has been with the organization for 14 years, is an outspoken advocate for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth and parents and is the leadership behind You Gotta Believe’s LGBTQ programming and efforts to recruit and prepare families from the LGBTQ community. The Sweetwater Clifton Award is named in honor of the late Knicks great, Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton, who was the first African-American to play for the Knickerbockers. Recipients of this award epitomize the same trailblazing characteristics of the Knicks Legend.



Fans interested in attending Pride Night in groups of 9 or more will have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive offer that includes a happy hour networking event held in MSG’s Club Bar & Grill prior to the game. From 6-7:30pm, the pre-game Pride Party will feature special guest appearances from Orange Is The New Black stars as well as a complimentary wine tasting courtesy of Treasury Wine Estates. For more information on attending Pride Night as a group, please click HERE.



The first 10,000 fans to enter Madison Square Garden will receive free Pride Night shoe laces. Additionally, special adidas Pride Night t-shirts will be available for fans to purchase in MSG’s Team Stores. Knicks Pride Night is one of many theme nights the Knicks are holding at various games throughout the 2017-18 season. For tickets to the celebration, click HERE.