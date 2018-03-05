By Chris Henderson

How it Happened:

The Knicks and Kings went down to the final seconds on Sunday night. After trailing by as many as 12 in the first quarter, the Knicks scored 10 straight points in the second to cut the Kings lead to two. Sacramento surged again, but New York went on another run, this time 12-2, and headed to the locker room trailing by five. The Kings went ahead by as many as 19 in the fourth, but the Knicks clawed all the way back. To cap off a 26-5 run, Michael Beasley hit a turn-around jumper to tie the game at 99 all. With 1.6 seconds remaining, Sacramento’s Skal Labissiere hit a three pointer to give the Kings a 102-99 victory.

Knick of the Night:

Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Knicks with 24 points, including seven in the fourth quarter, while shooting 52% from the field.

Notables:

Kyle O’Quinn scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench. Enes Kanter had a double-double at halftime with 12 points and 11 rebounds. It was his 31st double-double of the season, tying his career high set in the 2014 season. Kanter finished with 14 points, on 70% from the floor, and 16 rebounds. Trey Burke finished with 11 points and Courtney Lee added 10 points.

Statistically Speaking:

The Knicks outrebounded the Kings 48-38 overall, and 15-7 on offensive boards.

Looking Ahead:

The Knicks travel to Portland for a match up against the Trailblazers on Tuesday night. Catch all of the action on MSG Network starting at 10:00pm EST.