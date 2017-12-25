How It Happened:

The Knicks and Sixers are engaged in a back-and-forth battle that featured 18 lead changes on Christmas Day. Down the stretch, New York closed the gap to just two points with 4:53 remaining in the contest. Philadelphia quickly answered as Joel Embiid knocked down free throws and then Ben Simmons raced out on the break to complete a fast break jam. Roughly three minutes later with just three seconds on the game clock, Embiid drilled a corner long bomb to extend the Sixers advantage to eight points. A late 3-pointer from Courtney Lee was not enough as the home team ran out of time in the first meeting between the two teams. Philadelphia snapped a five-game skid with the 105-98 victory and New York dropped to 17-16 on the season.

Knick of the Night:

Enes Kanter was a beast on Sunday afternoon. The Knicks center recorded season-highs in points and rebounds while attempting to lead his squad to a Christmas win. In 35 minutes of court time, Kanter posted 31 points on 57 percent shooting from the floor and he hauled down a jaw-dropping 22 boards (11 offensive).

Notables:

Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points, tallied seven rebounds, and swatted a game-high five shots. Lee finished 20 points and Michael Beasley registered 10 off the pine.

Statistically Speaking:

Both teams combined to shoot 58 free throws in today’s contest.

Next Up:

The Knicks will hit the road tomorrow for a three-game trip that begins in Chicago on Wednesday night. Watch all the action on MSG Network at 8 PM.