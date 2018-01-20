How It Happened:

Tim Hardaway Jr. entered the game in the starting lineup and closed the contest in spectacular fashion to help lift New York to a 117-115 road win in Utah. The shooting guard scored 19 of his game-high 31 points in the second half as the Knicks improved to 2-1 on the current seven-game road trip. In the fourth period, Hardaway Jr. completed a 4-point play to push the advantage to seven points while the road team compiled a 7-2 run. New York managed to stave off a late push from the Jazz, considering they scored 37 points in the fourth quarter. The Knicks were efficient by shooting 49.4 percent from the floor and 55.5 percent behind the arc.

Knick of the Night:

Hardaway Jr. was a difference maker in this victory. He connected on 11-of-17 shots from the field and buried 6-of-7 attempts from downtown in 27 minutes of work.

Notables:

Kristaps Porzingis dropped 18 points and swatted three shots. Courtney Lee scored seven early points in the momentum-changing third quarter and he finished with 18 in the win. Enes Kanter grabbed nine boards in 25 minutes. Finally, Trey Burke posted seven points and played nearly 10 minutes in the fourth quarter.

Statistically Speaking:

This game featured 16 lead changes, seven times it was tied, and both teams held leads of 10 points.

Next Up:

The Knicks next stop on the road trip is Los Angeles where the squad will face the Lakers on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. on MSG Network.