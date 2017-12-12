How It Happened:

A back-and-forth battle between two teams on opposite sides of the coast ensued on Tuesday night at MSG. Deep into the fourth quarter, New York seemed to have snatched the momentum with a five-point advantage off a midrange bucket from Kristaps Porzingis. Los Angeles answered back as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finished a putback and then Kyle Kuzma hit a 3-pointer with 23.9 seconds on the game clock. As the two squads entered the overtime session, head coach Jeff Hornacek utilized a lineup that was strong in the fourth frame. Michael Beasley, Frank Ntilikina, and Doug McDermott joined Porzingis and Courtney Lee in the extra session. Beasley connected on a tip-in prior to McDermott’s layup to give the home team a 107-103 cushion. Brandon Ingram scored at the 1:05 mark but the deficit was too much to overcome in overtime and New York secured the 113-109 victory.

Knick of the Night:

The home crowd was treated to another spectacular night from The Unicorn. Porzingis poured in 37 points on 14-of-26 shooting and 5-of-8 from downtown. He also grabbed 11 boards and swatted five shots to help lift New York to its 13th victory at Madison Square Garden this year.

Notables:

Beasley was clutch in the final two periods of play. The forward scored 12 of his 13 in the fourth quarter and overtime session. Ntilikina added seven in the fourth frame as part of a season-high 13 points. McDermott added 10 and Enes Kanter finished with a double-double.

Statistically Speaking:

Tonight’s contest featured 20 lead changes and 17 times it was tied.

Next Up:

The Knicks will make the short trip to Brooklyn for a road contest against the Nets on Thursday night. Watch all the action on MSG Network at 7:30 PM.