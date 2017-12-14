How It Happened:

The Knicks were blistering hot in the beginning of the contest as they established a 13-point lead in the first half behind 53.5 percent shooting from the floor and 46.2 percent behind the arc. Early in the third quarter Kristaps Porzingis exited the game with a sore left knee and did not return. Brooklyn started to gain some momentum in that third frame with Porzingis out of the contest. The home team even took a 75-73 lead with 5:18 remaining in the third period. As seen many times throughout the season, Courtney Lee elevated his game to help New York stave off the comeback bid. Lee scored 18 points in the second half and Michael Beasley added 11 in the third quarter. With the 111-104 win, the Knicks improved to 15-13 on the season.

Knick of the Night:

Lee hit clutch buckets, ignited the defense, and provided stability in the victory on Thursday night. He finished with a game-high 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the floor to go along with three long bombs.

Notables:

Beasley enjoyed another solid outing with 15 points and four rebounds off the pine. Enes Kanter hauled down nine boards, Kyle O’Quinn scored nine and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Frank Ntilikina dished out eight assists.

Statistically Speaking:

New York registered 22 second chance points in the Thursday night win.

Next Up:

The Knicks will have a practice session tomorrow before a highly anticipated contest against Carmelo Anthony and the Thunder on Saturday night. Watch all the action on MSG Network at 7:30 pm.