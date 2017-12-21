How It Happened:

Inside the friendly confines of Madison Square Garden, the Knicks are a truly dominant team. On Thursday evening, New York took control in the fourth quarter behind the explosive play of Michael Beasley. With Kristaps Porzingis struggling in his first game back on the floor since the knee injury, Beasley provided the necessary offensive jolt in the final frame. The game was tied at 75-75 at the 8:42 mark of the fourth period. The Knicks created space on a 13-4 run over the next three minutes and change while pushing the lead to nine points. Beasley and company closed strong by outscoring Boston 34-25 in the final quarter en route to the exhilarating 102-93 victory over their Atlantic Division foe. New York improved to 15-5 at home and 17-14 overall this season.

Knick of the Night:

Beasley delivered a stunning performance in front of the New York fans tonight. He scored 18 of his season-high 32 points in the fourth quarter and managed to post the 32 in just 25 minutes of court time. Beasley shot an incredible 13-of-20 from the floor to go along with 12 boards in the win.

Notables:

Enes Kanter posted 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Jarrett Jack and Courtney Lee combined for 24 points, and Kyle O’Quinn recorded eight rebounds.

Statistically Speaking:

The Knicks defense was impressive tonight against one of the best offensive team’s in the league. New York limited Boston to 38.4 percent shooting from the field and 34.2 percent behind the arc. Additionally, the Knicks outscored the Cetlics 18-5 in second chance points.

Next Up:

The Knicks will have three days to prepare for the Sixers in the Christmas Day showcase contest at the Mecca. Tipoff set for noon on Monday with coverage on MSG Network.