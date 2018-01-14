How It Happened:

New York led by 19 points late in the third quarter and looked poised to snatch a home victory today at MSG. However, New Orleans battled back in the contest with a dominating fourth frame where it outscored the Knicks 27-13. In the late stages of regulation, Anthony Davis connected on a layup off a screen and roll with DeMarcus Cousins to tie the game at 109-109. E’Twaun Moore stole the ball from Tim Hardaway Jr. on the next possession and nearly hit the game winner from the arc but it just missed and the game shifted to the overtime session. In overtime, Jrue Holiday buried a triple to give New Orleans a 116-115 advantage with 2:58 on the clock. Two minutes later, Davis drilled a difficult fading jumper from the baseline to push the Pelicans lead to 120-117. A late 3-point attempt from Kristaps Porzingis was off the iron and New Orleans managed to even the series at one apiece with the 123-118 win. Davis dropped 48 points, grabbed 17 rebounds, recorded four steals, and registered three blocks.

Knick of the Night:

Jarrett Jack posted a season-high 22 points on 64.3 percent shooting from the floor to go along with two long bombs. The veteran point guard also dished out a team-high eight assists in 36 minutes.

Notables:

Porzingis finished with 25 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 25 points, and Enes Kanter collected 10 rebounds.

Statistically Speaking:

Both teams were dead even in field goal shooting at 47.4 percent and points in the paint at 44.

News and Notes:

The team signed Trey Burke this morning and the point guard was available for today’s game.

Next Up:

The Knicks will return to game action tomorrow afternoon for a special MLK Day game against the Nets at 3:30 p.m. in Brooklyn. Watch on MSG Network.