How It Happened:

After trailing by 18 points, the Knicks furious comeback fell just short in Memphis on Wednesday night. Tim Hardaway Jr.’s bucket late in the fourth quarter trimmed the deficit to four points. JaMychal Green smashed a putback jam to push the Grizzlies advantage to six points before Courtney Lee buried a deep 3-pointer with 46 seconds on the clock. Kristaps Porzingis was whistled for a crucial loose ball foul and then Lee was hit with a technical during a jump ball. Memphis converted on the technical foul shot and the subsequent free throws to put the game out of reach. Tyreke Evans scored 23 points and dished out 10 assists in the 105-99 victory.

Knick of the Night:

Porzingis found his scoring touch in the final quarter as he posted a team-high 21 points. The third-year man also grabbed nine rebounds, six swats, and three steals.

Notables:

Enes Kanter enjoyed a strong first half en route to a 20-point, nine-rebound night. In 27 minutes, Kanter connected on 7-of-11 shots from the floor. Lee and Michael Beasley recorded 18 points apiece and Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 16.

Statistically Speaking:

Memphis outscored New York 46-38 in the paint and 14-12 in transition.

Next Up:

The Knicks will continue the road trip to Utah where the squad will face the Jazz at 10:30 p.m. on Friday night. Watch all the action on MSG Network.