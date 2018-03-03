By: Chris Henderson

How it Happened:

The Knicks ended the second quarter on a 22-10 run to take a three-point lead into the locker room at halftime. The Clippers opened the third quarter on a 28-8 run in the first nine minutes of the period and out scored the Knicks 35-18 in the quarter. Troy Williams opened the fourth quarter with a monster one-handed jam, cutting the Clippers lead to 12. The Knicks did their best to claw their way back, but Los Angeles was able to pull away and win by a final score of 128-105.

Knick of the Night:

Enes Kanter continues to be a double-double machine. He put in 18 points and pulled down 14 boards.

Notables:

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 17 points, giving him his fifth straight game scoring in double figures. Courtney Lee added 15. Emmanuel Mudiay had seven helpers, while putting in nine points.



Statistically Speaking:

Los Angeles out rebounded New York 51 to 33.



Looking Ahead:

New York continues its road trip on Saturday as they face the Sacramento Kings. Catch all of the action on MSG Network at starting 9:00 PM.