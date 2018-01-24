How It Happened:

The shorthanded Knicks faced a tall task against the reigning NBA champs on their home floor on Wednesday night. However, New York showed some spark in the first half by building a 10-point lead and eventually scoring 60 points. Golden State knocked down the advantage to just two points prior to the break by closing on an 8-0 run. In the first half of action, the Knicks connected on 51.8 percent of their shots from the floor and 5-of-12 behind the arc. Three players in the orange and blue registered double figures in the first 24 minutes of play while Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson struggled to find their shooting touch. The Warriors reversed the momentum in the third quarter by outscoring New York 37-26 while they took a nine-point lead into the final stanza. Golden State managed to hold its lead for the remainder of the contest and captured the 123-112 victory. Curry finished with a game-high 32 points, Kevin Durant posted 14, and Zaza Pachulia recorded 13 in 14 minutes.

Knick of the Night:

Michael Beasley scored a team-high 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field. He also dished out four assists and four rebounds at the starting power forward position.

Notables:

Courtney Lee dropped 20 points, Enes Kanter collected nine boards, and Willy Hernangomez registered eight points in 17 minutes.

Statistically Speaking:

The Warriors lead the league in assists and tonight, the champs tallied 40 in the win.

News and Notes:

Kristaps Porzingis was out with left knee irritation and Kyle O’Quinn was sidelined with a contused left calf. Head coach Jeff Hornacek expects Porzingis to return on Thursday in the next road trip contest.

Next Up:

The Knicks head to the Mile High City to prepare for matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. Watch all the action on MSG Network at 9 p.m.