By Chris Henderson

How it Happened:

The Knicks matched the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors intensity in the first half, which was spearheaded by Emmanuel Mudiay's hot hand in the first quarter. Mudiay finished with 14 points, including shooting 3-of-4 from downtown, and four assists in the first 12 minutes. The first half was capped off by Lance Thomas' three-pointer at the buzzer, giving New York a 64-63 halftime lead. The Warriors came out strong in the second half and took a 20-point lead heading into the fourth. The Knicks fought hard in the fourth quarter, but couldn't make up the gap, resulting in a final score of 125-111 win for the Warriors.

Knick of the Night:

Knicks newcomer Mudiay continued to make his presence felt in the Big Apple. Mudiay scored 23 points and shot 66 percent from long distance, while knocking down four treys. The point guard got his teammates involved as well, dishing out seven assists.

Notables:

Trey Burke put in 18, giving him his third straight game with at least 18 points. Frank Ntilikina tied his career-high with 13 points and added five rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kyle O'Quinn each scored 14 apiece.

Statistically Speaking:

The Knicks shot 49 percent from the floor and 40 percent from the three-point line.

Looking Ahead:

The Knicks travel across the country and will face the Clippers in Los Angeles on Friday. Catch all of the action on MSG Network at 10:30 p.m.