How It Happened:

The Knicks dominated in two crucial periods, which led to the resounding 107-85 win to conclude the seven-game road trip. Right out of the gate, New York built a double-digit lead behind the impressive play of Enes Kanter. The big man scored 15 of the Knicks 33 first quarter points as the road team generated momentum from the opening tip. Phoenix managed to tie the game in the second frame but New York pulled away in the third with a mix of stifling defense and efficient offense that was seen in the 14-2 run. The Knicks held the Suns to just 18 points while Kristaps Porzingis dropped 13 points and they connected on 50 percent from the floor in the third stanza. The victory secured the season series sweep for New York over Phoenix.

Knick of the Night:

Kanter was spectacular in tonight’s road victory as he finished with 20 points (8-10 FG) and 10 rebounds.

Notables:

Porzingis added 19 and Tim Hardaway Jr. dropped 15 points after missing last night’s game. Trey Burke truly shined in the win by scoring 18 points in just 17 minutes of court time. 16 of those 18 occurred in the second half of action with New York blowing the game wide open.

Statistically Speaking:

The Knicks defense held the Suns to below 36 percent shooting from the floor and behind the arc. Devin Booker only posted 12 points and was ejected in the third quarter.

Next Up:

The Knicks return home following the 11-day trip tomorrow and the team will welcome back the home crowd on Tuesday night for a matchup against the Nets.