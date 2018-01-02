How It Happened:

The third quarter proved to be the difference in tonight’s rematch between the Knicks and Spurs at Madison Square Garden. New York owned a two-point lead at the 8:22 mark of the third quarter when Kristaps Porzingis buried a 21-foot jumper. San Antonio put together a 19-4 run over the next six minutes to create a 13-point advantage for its squad. In the third frame, the Spurs outscored the Knicks 29-18 by hitting 3-of-4 shots behind the arc and they reached the free throw line 16 times. The home team attempted one last push in the fourth quarter but it could only get the lead down to seven before San Antonio stretched it back to double digits in the late stages. LaMarcus Aldridge finished with a game-high 29 points and Kawhi Leonard posted 25 in the 100-91 road victory.

Knick of the Night:

Michael Beasley enjoyed another productive night off the pine with 18 points on 53.8 percent shooting from the field. He also snatched nine boards in 26 minutes of work.

Notables:

Porzingis recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, and two blocked shots. Lance Thomas and Courtney Lee tallied 13 points apiece.

Statistically Speaking:

San Antonio hit 28-of-34 free throws in the win.

Next Up:

The Knicks will head back on the road following tonight’s contest. Tomorrow night, New York faces the Wizards at 7:00 PM on MSG Network.