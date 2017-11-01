How It Happened:

During the first quarter of action on Wednesday night, the Knicks momentum seemed to carry over from the previous three victories. New York led by eight points in the first frame and took a 27-24 advantage into the second period. Houston weathered the storm and put together a 10-0 run in the middle of that crucial second quarter and eventually outscored the home team 36-21. The Rockets never looked back in capturing the 119-97 win behind 31 points from James Harden and 21 out of Ryan Anderson.

Knick of the Night:

Tim Hardaway Jr. hit 50 percent of his shots from the floor en route to a 23-point performance. New York’s shooting guard added seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals to his final box score.

Notables:

Kristaps Porzingis finished with 19 points, Enes Kanter recorded 12 points and six rebounds, and the rookie, Damyean Dotson recorded nine points off the bench.

Next Up:

The Knicks will return to the practice floor tomorrow morning prior to hosting the Phoenix Suns on Friday evening at Madison Square Garden. Tipoff set for 7:30 PM.