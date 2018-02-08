How It Happened:

The Raptors feature one of the best second units in the NBA and tonight in Toronto, the back-up group shined against the Knicks. In the third quarter, the Raptors gained separation and the home team’s lead grew to 32 points. Toronto’s second unit combined for 61 points in the 113-88 victory. Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan did not reach double figures but the Raptors hit 16 3-pointers to improve on their league-best 23-4 mark at home.

Knick of the Night:

Luke Kornet made his regular season debut in the NBA and looked right at home. The Two-Way player from the Westchester Knicks jumped off the pine to post 11 points and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes of court time.

Notables:

Michael Beasley scored 21 points to lead all Knicks, Trey Burke registered 12 points, and Jarrett Jack contributed 10 at the point guard spot.

Statistically Speaking:

The Raptors tallied 50 points in the paint tonight.

News and Notes:

Porzingis (torn left ACL), Ron Baker (right shoulder surgery), and Enes Kanter (oral surgery) were all sidelined for the contest in Toronto. Tonight, the team officially announced the acquisition of point guard Emmanuel Mudiay. New York sent Doug McDermott to Dallas and its 2018 second-round draft pick to Denver.

Next Up:

The Knicks continue the three-game road trip with a stop in Indianapolis. On Sunday night, New York faces the Pacers and you can watch all the action on MSG Network at 5:00 p.m.