How It Happened:

The Nuggets opened tonight’s game on fire and the hot shooting continued throughout the 130-118 victory for the home team. In the first quarter, Denver scored 39 points as it built an 11-point lead heading into the second frame. The Nuggets shot 60 percent from the floor and 14-of-28 behind the arc to record their 15th win of the season at the Pepsi Center. On the opposite side of the court, New York looked solid by shooting 54.9 percent from the field. The Knicks also took care of the ball with only 10 turnovers in the contest. Seven players for Denver registered double figures in points as it evened the season series at one apiece.

Knick of the Night:

Michael Beasley jumped off the pine to score 21 points on 6-of-8 shooting and 8-of-10 buckets at the charity stripe. As seen most of the season, Beasley scored at will in the 28 minutes of court time.

Notables:

Trey Burke shined in his best game in a New York uniform. The point guard posted 18 points and dished out 11 assists. Kristaps Porzingis returned to the lineup from the one absence to score 21 points. Enes Kanter added 20 and Willy Hernagomez registered nine off the pine.

Statistically Speaking:

Both teams combined to score 106 points in the paint tonight.

News and Notes:

Tim Hardaway Jr. did not suit up tonight due to the upcoming back-to-back against the Suns. Kyle O’Quinn was sidelined for his second straight game with a contused left calf.

Next Up:

The Knicks conclude the long road trip in Phoenix tomorrow night. Watch all the action at 9 p.m. on MSG Network.