How It Happened:

Kristaps Porzingis bounced back in a major way, Frank Ntilikina debuted at the Garden, and the Knicks provided the Friday night crowd a thrilling victory. New York jumped out to an early lead but the road Nets answered and took a five-point lead to the second quarter. The home squad found its rhythm on both sides of the floor in the second frame by outscoring Brooklyn 24-14. The Knicks domination continued in the third period as they posted 36 points and stretched the lead to 23. Down the stretch, New York held a high-powered Nets attack in check en route to its first win of the season, 107-86.

Knick of the Night:

Porzingis was prolific once again after an off night in Boston on Tuesday. The 7-3 power forward racked up 30 points on 54.2 percent shooting from the floor to go along with nine boards. For the third time in four games, Porzingis reached the 30-point mark and tonight he was the offensive catalyst for the orange and blue.

Notables:

Ntilikina looked right at home this evening at the Mecca. The rookie provided a jolt of energy to the group in the first half, completed a picture-perfect pocket pass to Kyle O’Quinn on the fast break, and finished with nine points and five assists in 22 minutes.

News and Notes:

Jarrett Jack made his first start of the season at the point guard position and Ron Baker was inactive for the contest.

Statistically Speaking:

New York made a living in the paint tonight by registering 50 points in the box as opposed to the Nets’ 26. The Knicks posted a jaw-dropping 31 second chance points and won the battle of the boards 55-34. Additionally, the Knicks held the league’s top scoring team to just 86 points.

Next Up:

The Knicks hit the road tomorrow afternoon and will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on their home floor at 7:00 PM.