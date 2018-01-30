How It Happened:

The Knicks enjoyed a little home cooking on Tuesday after a seven-game road trip. With the chance to perform in front of the home crowd and sporting the special City Edition uniforms, New York did not disappoint against its cross-town rival. The Knicks found their offensive groove early with 61 first half points while they held the Nets to just 38 percent shooting and nine turnovers. The lead stretched to as much as 25 points and the home team was never in severe danger while securing the season series sweep over Brooklyn with the 111-95 victory.

Knick of the Night:

Kristaps Porzingis caught fire early with 18 of his 28 points in the first half of action. The All-Star buried a career-high six triples to go along five boards and two swats in 30 minutes of action to lead the Knicks.

Notables:

Enes Kanter was a monster on the glass with 20 rebounds. Additionally, the big man tied a career-high with five assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 15 points, Courtney Lee posted 12 points, and Michael Beasley hauled down 13 boards.

Statistically Speaking:

New York connected on 13-of-26 shots from long distance.

News and Notes:

Ron Baker suffered a shoulder injury in the first half tonight. He did not return to the game and X-Ryas were negative. However, Baker will not travel with the team tonight to Boston.

Next Up:

The Knicks will hit the road again for a two-game trek to Boston and Milwaukee this week. Tomorrow night the team will play the second of a back-to-back against the Celtics in Boston at 8 p.m.