How It Happened:

Without Kristaps Porzingis in the lineup, the Knicks battled in a back-and-forth affair on Wednesday night in Orlando. Unfortunately, New York’s turnover issues and 30 points per game missing in the starting group were too much to overcome on the road. The Knicks managed to lead the game late in the third quarter despite missing their leading man. Early in the fourth frame, New York trailed by six before the Magic expanded its lead to 14 with 5:51 to go in the game. Orlando bounced back after two consecutive defeats to shoot 53.8 percent from the floor and 46.4 percent behind the arc. On the flip side, the Knicks were on the second of a back-to-back. The three-game win streak snapped for New York and it dropped to 6-5 on the season while the Magic improved to 7-4 overall.

Knick of the Night:

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 11 of his game-high 26 points in the first quarter. In 37 minutes, Hardaway Jr. notched his first career double-double with a career-high 11 rebounds to go along with the 26 points. He shot 52.4 percent from the field.

Notables:

Doug McDermott recorded 13 points, Courtney Lee snatched four steals, and rookie, Frank Ntilikina dished out a career-high nine assists in 22 minutes.

Statistically Speaking:

The Knicks shot the ball well in Orlando tonight. The road squad buried 52.5 percent from the floor, 5-of-12 behind the arc and 10-of-13 from the free throw line. However, the Magic scored 27 points off of 23 turnovers from New York.

News and Notes:

Prior to tipoff in Orlando, Porzingis expressed his desire to return to the floor on Saturday night. The one-game absence was precautionary to ensure the injury did not become a lingering issue. Willy Hernangomez received some late minutes in the fourth quarter and Mindaugas Kuzminskas was activated with Porzingis in dress clothes.

Next Up:

The Knicks will have a couple of days to rest before returning to Madison Square Garden to host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. Tipoff set for 8 PM with coverage on MSG Network.