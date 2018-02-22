By Chris Henderson

How It Happened:

It was a tale of two halves in Orlando Thursday night. After allowing 41 points in the first quarter and trailing by six at halftime, the Knicks picked up the defensive intensity and took a 4-point lead heading into the final period. The teams traded leads throughout the fourth, and the Knicks never looked back after Kyle O’Quinn hit a jump shot and made a two-handed slam on back to back possessions to put the Knicks up 101-96. Trey Burke connected on a a pull up jumper with less than four minutes to go to put the Knicks up 11. After a late surge by the Magic, the Knicks won by a final score of 120-113.

Knick of the Night:

Burke scored a season-high points 26 points on 12-of-22 shooting from the field off the bench. He added six assists and five rebounds.

Notables:

Enes Kanter finished with 12 points and a team-high 12 rebounds, which gave him his 29th double-double of the season. Tim Hardaway Jr. dropped 23 points, O’Quinn put in 14 off the bench, and Courtney Lee had an efficient 10 points in 14 minutes.

Statistically Speaking:

The Knicks played an all-around team game, finishing with 31 assists, which is eight more than their season average.

Next Up:

The Knicks will return to the Garden to face the Boston Celtics on Saturday. In the Celtics previous trip to MSG, the Knicks won 102-93. Catch all of the action on MSG Network at 7:30 p.m.