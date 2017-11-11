How It Happened:

The Kings jumped out to a 13-2 lead in the first 4 minutes of Saturday’s contest. From that point forward, the Knicks owned the rest of the game. New York outscored Sacramento 30-10 after the strong start by the visiting team and built a 15-point advantage at the half. Kristaps Porzingis’ return to the lineup and ignited the Knicks offense as he poured in 24 of his 34 points in the first half. New York led by as much as 30 points while shooting the lights out. The home squad connected on 52.2 percent from the field and 44.4 percent behind the arc to dispatch Sacramento 118-91. After a defeat to Orlando on Wednesday, the Knicks effectively bounced back at home and improved to 7-5 on the season.

Knick of the Night:

Porzingis scored early and often. The big man drilled 11-of-21 shots from the floor and buried four of his six attempts from downtown. He continues to provide an impact on both sides of the court as seen by the two big swats in tonight’s home victory.

Notables:

Courtney Lee caught fire early in the game and finished with 20 points. In 29 minutes of court time, Lee sunk 5-of-6 shots from deep range. Enes Kanter added 17 points and 13 boards, Jarrett Jack dished out six assists, Damyean Dotson posted 14, and Michael Beasley scored 10.

Statistically Speaking:

New York dominated Sacramento in the paint, 60-28, 15-12 in second chance points, and assists 29-19.

Next Up:

The Knicks will have a day to prepare for a rematch against the defending Eastern Conference champs. New York will look to knock off Cleveland for the second time this season after an upset win on the Cavaliers home floor last month. Tipoff set for 7:30 PM on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.