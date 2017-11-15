How It Happened:

The Jazz utilized a methodical, defensive-minded approach to try to slow down a Knicks squad firing on all cylinders. The tactical approach worked for three and a half quarters until New York clamped down on the defensive side of the floor and hit clutch buckets to secure the 106-101 home victory. After trailing by as much as 12 points in this contest, the Knicks snagged the lead back when Tim Hardaway Jr. glided through the lane to provide the home team with a 94-93 advantage late in the fourth quarter. Kristaps Porzingis buried a 3-pointer at the 2:13 mark to stretch the lead to six. Following an errant shot, Frank Ntilikina grabbed an offensive rebound with 49 seconds on the game clock. Hardaway Jr. received the ball at the top of the arc after the board by Ntilikina and drilled the dagger to push the Knicks lead to 102-98. New York finished the job in the final seconds while improving to 8-6 overall and 7-3 at Madison Square Garden.

Knick of the Night:

Hardaway Jr. was fantastic down the stretch by scoring 14 of his game-high 26 points. He connected on the go-ahead bucket and the shot that sealed the win for the Knicks. In 36 mintues, Hardway Jr. also collected six rebounds and dished out six assists.

Notables:

Porzingis recorded 22 points and eight boards, Courtney Lee posted 19 points and seven boards, and Doug McDermott registered seven rebounds in the win.

Statistically Speaking:

New York took care of the basketball this evening with only 11 turnovers. Additionally, the home team outscored Utah 29-19 in the fourth quarter, 36-20 in the paint, and 21-3 in second chance points.

News and Notes:

Ron Baker was sidelined on Wednesday with a sprained shoulder.

Next Up:

The Knicks concluded their three-game homestand tonight and will hit the road for a matchup against Toronto on Friday.