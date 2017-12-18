How It Happened:

The second quarter proved to be the difference on Monday night in Charlotte. After a solid start to the contest, the Knicks were outscored 31-19 in the second frame as the Hornets built an 18-point advantage at the break. While New York struggled to shoot in that second period, Charlotte caught fire by hitting nearly 60 percent from the floor and it buried 4-of-6 from downtown. The second unit for the Hornets performed at an optimal level, considering Frank Kaminsky exploded for 24 points, Jeremy Lamb added nine, and Johnny O’Bryant posted nine. With the 109-91 victory, the Hornets ended the Knicks four-game winning streak.

Knick of the Night:

Michael Beasley started in place of Kristaps Porzingis at the power forward position. Following his 30-point performance on Saturday night, Beasley finished with 23 points and nine rebounds.

Notables:

Jarrett Jack posted 12 points and seven assists, Enes Kanter tallied 11 points, and Kyle O’Quinn registered 10 points.

Statistically Speaking:

Charlotte won the battle in the paint, 52-46. On this rare occasion, the opposition outscored New York 18-0 in second chance points.

News and Notes:

Porzingis remains day-to-day with a sore left knee. Tomorrow, Tim Hardaway Jr. will receive an update on the stress injury in his lower left leg.

Next Up:

The Knicks will have two days back in New York to prepare for the Boston Celtics. Watch all the Thursday night action on TNT at 8 pm.