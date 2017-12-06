How It Happened:

After falling behind by nine points in the first quarter, the Knicks quickly reversed the momentum in the second period by outscoring Memphis 26-17. Courtney Lee buried a 3-pointer just as the first half clock was expiring to lock the game at 49-49. New York jumped all over the road team to start the third frame as it put together a 14-2 run, spearheaded by Lee’s sharpshooting. In the final stanza, the Grizzlies began to make a late push before Lee connected on a midrange jumper and Kristaps Porzingis sunk a turnaround bucket to lift the advantage to 10 points. The Knicks closed the show in the 99-88 victory and effectively snapped a two-game slide.

Knick of the Night:

Lee scored 10 of his game-high 24 points in the third quarter and he continues to be an unsung hero for this New York team. With Tim Hardaway Jr. sidelined, Lee rose to the occasion by drilling 10-of-17 shots from the floor, 4-of-6 from downtown, and providing the scoring punch for the Knicks.

Notables:

Porzingis returned from his two-game absence and finished with 18 points and five boards. Enes Kanter recorded another double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds), Michael Beasley dropped 14 points in 17 minutes, and Jarrett Jack dished out 10 dimes in the win.

Statistically Speaking:

New York was from the arc as it shot 64.3 percent in the 11-point victory.

News and Notes:

Hardaway Jr. will be re-evaluated in two weeks but he has begun a treatment and rehabilitation plan for the stress injury in his lower left leg.

Next Up:

The Knicks will hit the practice floor tomorrow and Friday before heading out to Chicago for a contest against the Bulls. Watch New York take on Chicago on Saturday night at 8 PM on MSG Network.