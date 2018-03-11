By: Chris Henderson

How it Happened:

Knicks rookie Luke Kornet made the most of his first NBA start, setting a career-high in points, with 13 in the first half alone. New York shot 50% from downtown in the first half, but despite the hot shooting, the Raptors led 65-57 at halftime. Kyle Lowry scored nine straight points in the third quarter for Toronto, but Emmanuel Mudiay answered with nine straight of his own. The Raptors took a 102-86 lead into the fourth and won by a final score of 132-106.

Knick of the Night:

Luke Kornet scored a career-high 18 points to go with four rebounds. He shot 47% from the floor.

Notables:

Tim Hardaway Jr. posted 25 points, his third game with 20+ points in the last four. Frank Ntilikina and Emmanuel Mudiay each dropped 11 points. Michael Beasley finished with a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Trey Burke scored 10 points in 15 minutes off the bench.

Statistically Speaking:

The Knicks' starters outscored the Raptors' starters by 41 points, but Toronto's bench, the highest scoring second unit in the league, put up 69 points.

Looking Ahead: New York takes on the Dallas Mavericks in the second game of a five-game homestand on Tuesday night. Catch all of the action on MSG Network starting at 7:30 PM.