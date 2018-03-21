By Chris Henderson

How it Happened:

Michael Beasley opened the game on fire against the team that drafted him, shooting 9-11 in the first half and pouring in 20 points. The Heat, however, took a 64-47 lead into the locker room behind 13 points from Kelly Olynyk. New York cut a 21-point deficient to nine midway through the third quarter. Miami held their ground, shooting 63% as a team and headed into the fourth quarter with a 22-point lead. Miami closed out the victory with a score of 119-98.

Knick of the Night:

Enes Kanter led New York in scoring with 23 points (8-13 FG). He also grabbed 13 rebounds to give him his 35th double-double of the season.

Notables:

Michael Beasley put in 22 while shooting 10-15 from the floor, adding 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Trey Burke was the leading scorer off the bench with 16. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 12.

Statistically Speaking:

The difference in the game was 62 bench points for Miami compared to 28 for New York.

Looking Ahead:

After one game on the road, New York returns to MSG to face the Timberwolves on Friday. Catch all of the action on MSG Network beginning at 7:30.