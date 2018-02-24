By Chris Henderson

How It Happened:

The Knicks and Celtics went down to the wire on Saturday evening. With under seven minutes left in the final period, Knicks forward Troy Williams jammed home a huge put back slam to pull the Knicks within three. On the following possessions, the Celtics went on a 7-0 run, capped off with a three pointer by NBA All-Star Al Horford to put the Celtics up by 10. New York continued to fight back, getting within five with under three minutes remaining. Boston went up seven after a destructive dunk by Jaylen Brown. The Celtics won by a final score of 121-112.

Knick of the Night:

Burke tied his season-high with 26 points on 10-of-18 from the floor, equaling his previous best against Orlando on Thursday.

Notables:

Troy Williams scored 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting in 12 minutes of action. Tim Hardaway Jr. poured in 16 and Michael Beasley added 15. Emmanuel Mudiay finished with a team-high six assists to go along with 12 points and four rebounds. Enes Kanter was one-point shy of a double-double with nine points and 12 boards.

Statistically Speaking:

The Celtics made 13 three pointers while shooting 39.4 percent from downtown.

Next Up:

The Knicks take on the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Monday, February 26 at Madison Square Garden. Catch all the action on MSG Network at 7:30 p.m.