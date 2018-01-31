How It Happened:

The league’s No. 1 ranked defensive team imposed its will in the fourth quarter of tonight’s contest against the Knicks. In the final frame, Boston held New York to just eight points and the home team expanded a sizeable lead that was too much to overcome. For most of three quarters, the Knicks remained competitive but the Celtics defense was stifling in the final frame. Terry Rozier posted a triple-double in his first career start in place of All-Star Kyrie Irving. Marcus Morris added 20 points off the pine for Boston as it took a 2-1 season series lead over New York.

Knick of the Night:

For the second straight game, Enes Kanter shined at the center position. After a 20-20 game on Tuesday, Kanter picked up where he left off with a 17-point, 17-rebound evening in Boston. Kanter shot 7-for-10 from the floor in 26 minutes of court time.

Notables:

Kristaps Porzingis scored 16 points and swatted three shots, Michael Beasley recorded 12 points, and Courtney Lee scored seven points.

Statistically Speaking:

The Celtics tallied 27 assists in tonight’s win.

News and Notes:

An MRI on Ron Baker’s right shoulder revealed a shoulder dislocation and torn labrum. He will be out indefinitely.

Next Up:

The Knicks will have the day off tomorrow following back-to-back contests. On Friday night, New York faces the Bucks in Milwaukee for the first time this season. Watch all the action on MSG Network at 8 p.m.