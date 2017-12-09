How It Happened:

The Knicks nearly completed the comeback on Saturday night behind a late-game flurry in the fourth quarter. An 8-0 run deep into the final stanza cut the Bulls lead to just two points with 21.8 seconds remaining in the contest. Kristaps Porzingis knocked the ball off of Nikola Mirotic’s leg on the next Chicago possession prior to sinking a clutch bucket at the 7.4 mark of the period. With the game tied at 102-102, Kris Dunn was fouled on a layup attempt by Courtney Lee. Dunn hit both free throws and New York had an opportunity with 2.9 seconds to go in the game to tie or win the road contest. Porzingis received a clean look near the top of the arc but the shot just missed and the Knicks fell 104-102. Mirotic scored a team-high 19 points and Dunn added 17 in Chicago’s second straight win.

Knick of the Night:

After a slow start, Porzingis picked up his play late in the contest and posted a game-high 23 points.

Notables:

Lee was fantastic down the stretch as he posted 14 points, Enes Kanter recorded a double-double, and Frank Ntilikina dished out seven assists. Six players scored in double figures for New York tonight.

Statistically Speaking:

The Bulls bench combined to score 54 points.

Next Up:

The Knicks will jump on a plane back to New York tonight and return to Madison Square Garden tomorrow for a matchup against the Hawks. Watch the action at 7:30 PM on MSG Network.