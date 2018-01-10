How It Happened:

It should come to no surprise that the Knicks and Bulls would engage in another close fought battle in the third installment of the season series. The first two meetings were decided by an average margin of 3.5 points and tonight’s contest needed two extra sessions to decide the outcome. In regulation, Jarret Jack connected on a fading jumper to tie the game at 105-105. Then, in the final seconds, Kristaps Porzingis saved a potential game-winning dunk with a spectacular swat on Lauri Markkanen and effectively sent the game into the first overtime. Down two points with four seconds on the game clock, New York ran a beautiful ATO play with Jack hitting Porzingis off a screen and the big man finished with a dunk to beat the buzzer. The bucket provided New York with new life and the home fans were treated to another overtime session. With 58.2 seconds remaining in the game, Kris Dunn hit a runner in the lane to give Chicago a two-point advantage. When the Knicks attempted to tie or take the lead, Jack’s errant pass sailed out of bounds and the Bulls hit the necessary free throws to secure the win, 122-119. Markkanen scored a career-high 33 points and Robin Lopez added 20 in the victory for Chicago.

Knick of the Night:

Beasley returned from an ankle injury that sidelined him for the contest in Dallas. The forward jumped off the pine to post a team-high 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Notables:

Jack was sensational tonight and was a key player down the stretch. He finished with a triple double, scoring 16 points, dishing out 10 dimes, and recording 10 boards. Kristaps Porzingis registered 24 points and Enes Kanter finished with 15.

Statistically Speaking:

Chicago tallied 22 fastbreak points.

Next Up:

The Knicks will head to Minnesota tomorrow afternoon to prepare for a showdown against the Timberwolves on Friday night.