How It Happened:

After a competitive first quarter, the Bucks seized momentum in the second by starting the period on a 14-5 run. Unfortunately for the Knicks, Kristaps Porzingis’ knee injury coincided with Milwaukee’s spurt. Porzingis fell to the floor following a spectacular dunk over Giannis Antetokounmpo at the 8:46 mark of the second quarter. New York’s All-Star big man went to the locker room and did not return to action after scoring 10 points and swatting three shots in 11 minutes. The Bucks continued to apply pressure in the third frame by outscoring the home team 26-17. Antetokounmpo and Bledsoe combined to score 46 as Milwaukee improved to 2-0 against the Knicks this season with the 103-89 win.

Knick of the Night:

Enes Kanter was beast in the paint once again. The center dropped 19 points and snatched 16 boards three days removed from a 17-point, 18-rebound performance against the Bucks in Milwaukee.

Notables:

Courtney Lee finished with 14 points, Michael Beasley posted nine, and Tim Hardaway Jr. dished out four assists.

Statistically Speaking:

New York committed 20 turnovers in the defeat.

News and Notes:

Porzingis (left knee injury) is undergoing further evaluation and the team will provide updates as they become available.

Next Up:

The Knicks will hit the road again with a contest against the Raptors scheduled for Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. Watch all the action on MSG Network.