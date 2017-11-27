How It Happened:

The shorthanded Knicks faced a Blazers squad that caught fire early and stifled the home team throughout a 103-91victory. After building a seven-point advantage in the first frame, Portland held New York to just 14 points in the second quarter. Eventually, the Blazers lead swelled to 26 points but the Knicks made a valiant effort in the fourth quarter. New York put together a 12-0 run and outscored Portland 27-13 in the period. However, the Blazers survived the late attack from the home team and they secured a win in their lone trip to Madison Square Garden this year. Damian Lillard paced Portland with a game-high 32 points and Pat Connaughton added 17.

Knick of the Night:

Kristaps Porzingis posted 22 points and grabbed seven boards in 33 minutes of action.

Notables:

Kyle O’Quinn hauled down a team-high 11 rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 16 points, and Courtney Lee finished with 14 points.

Statistically Speaking:

Despite the defeat, New York outrebounded Portland 51-45 and in second chance points, 15-9.

News and Notes:

Joakim Noah was active for the first time this season. The center played three minutes in the second quarter.

Next Up:

The Knicks are back at the Garden on Wednesday night for a matchup against the Miami Heat. Tipoff set for 7:30 PM on MSG Network.