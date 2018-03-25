By Chris Henderson

How it Happened:

For the second game in a row, the Knicks’ backcourt of Trey Burke and Frank Ntilikina paced the team in the first half. The two combined for 16 points on 6-9 from the floor. New York was locked in on defense, holding the Wizards to 40% shooting in the first half, allowing the Knicks to take a 61-53 lead into the locker room. After leading by as many as 11 in the third quarter, Washington went on a 9-0 run to cut the Knicks lead to two. The squad held their own and led by six heading into the final period. The Knicks had the lead throughout the 4th until the Wizards tied it up with just over three minutes remaining. With 1:08 remaining in the game, the Wizards took their first lead of the second half. Trey Burke, however, delivered on a crucial and-1 layup with 35 seconds remaining, giving the Knicks the lead for good and sealing victory with a final score of 101-97.

Knick of the Night:

Trey Burke scored 19 points on 8-15 from the field against his former squad in his first start of the season.

Notables:

Emmanuel Mudiay had one of his best games as a Knick off the bench with 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists in only 21 minutes of action. Enes Kanter had yet another double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Troy Williams and Luke Kornet each scored 10 points in a combined 32 minutes off the bench.

Statistically Speaking:

The Knicks had incredible balance on the offensive end, with eight players scoring in double-figures for the first time this season and 26 assists as a team.

Looking Ahead:

The Knicks will seek back-to-back road wins tomorrow night in Charlotte against the Hornets. Catch all of the action on MSG Network starting at 7:30 pm.