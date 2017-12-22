How It Happened:

The Pistons led for most of three quarters until the Knicks snatched the advantage with three minutes remaining in the period. A back-and-forth battle would ensue down the stretch but New York managed to gain a four-point separation deep into the fourth quarter. Detroit answered on a 6-2 run to tie the game with 44. 2 seconds on the game clock. Ron Baker turned the ball over on the next possession and Reggie Jackson hit one of two free throws to push the advantage to 102-101. Courtney Lee was blocked as New York attempted to snag the road win and the Pistons secured the 104-101 victory. Tobias Harris scored 24 points, Andre Drummond grabbed 15 rebounds, and Reggie Bullock posted 14 points.

Knick of the Night:

Kristaps Porzingis bounced back from a tough night against the Celtics. The third-year man led the Knicks with 29 points and nine rebounds.

Notables:

Enes Kanter registered another double-double with a season-high 22 points to go along with 16 boards. Impressively, eight of Kanter’s 16 rebounds occurred on the offensive glass. Lee finished with 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Statistically Speaking:

The Pistons reached the free throw line 25 times as opposed to six attempts for New York.

Next Up:

The Knicks will have three days to prepare for the Sixers in the Christmas Day showcase contest at the Mecca. Tipoff set for noon on Monday with coverage on MSG Network.