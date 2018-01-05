How It Happened:

In a back-and-forth battle, the Heat outlasted the Knicks 107-103 in overtime. New York opened the fourth quarter on fire and a 9-0 run provided the road team with a five-point advantage. The bench crew fueled the spurt as Michael Beasley and company created momentum from the Knicks. Miami immediately answered with an 8-0 run of its own and both teams began to exchange leads until the final seconds in regulation. Josh Richardson hit both free throws with 13.2 seconds on the game clock. With a chance at a quick two or three to tie, Courtney Lee attempted a 3-pointer that fell short but Kristaps Porzingis grabbed the loose ball and quickly tossed a pass to Doug McDermott in the corner. McDermott buried the triple and sent the game into the extra session. Beasley turned his ankle early in the overtime period and Miami created a two-point lead when Richardson hit two shots at the charity stripe. On the other side, Jarrett Jack missed his attempt and a scramble for the rebound led to the ball flying out of bounds. After a replay, the referee crew decided the Heat would receive the possession. New York simply ran out of time and the Heat captured their eighth win its last 11 games.

Knick of the Night:

Courtney Lee scored 11 of his team-high 24 points in the first quarter. The shooting guard buried 9-of-16 shots from the floor and 5-of-5 at the free throw line. Lee also recorded two steals in 40 minutes of court time.

Notables:

Michael Beasley jumped off the pine score 20 points and grab 10 rebounds against his former team. Kristaps Porzingis finished with 15 points, and Enes Kanter registered eight rebounds.

Statistically Speaking:

New York posted 52 points in the paint tonight.

Next Up:

The Knicks will head to Dallas following the contest and they will have a day to prepare for the matchup against the Mavericks on Sunday.