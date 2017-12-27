How It Happened:

The Knicks were in control for most of Wednesday’s contest in Chicago. However, the suddenly red-hot Bulls seized momentum in the late stages of the fourth quarter to capture the 92-87 victory. New York held a 15-point lead in the first half before Chicago put together a 15-2 run and cut the deficit to three points heading to the break. Fast forward to the fourth quarter where Lauri Markkanen raced out in transition after Kristaps Porzingis fell to the ground on the previous possession. Markkanen finished the jam on the fast break as Chicago took its first lead since the first quarter. With the Knicks trailing by two points, Nikola Mirotic fouled Jarrett Jack. The point guard made one of two at the charity stripe before Kris Dunn connected on both of his free throw attempts to extend the Bulls lead to three points and 7.8 seconds on the game clock. Enes Kanter missed the potential game-tying 3-pointer and New York fell for the second time this month to Chicago.

Knick of the Night:

Porzingis posted 23 points and grabbed six boards in 38 minutes of court time.

Notables:

Kanter recorded 11 rebounds, Jack scored 11 points, and Kyle O’Quinn finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

Statistically Speaking:

Chicago managed to outscore New York 16-11 in second chance points in the win.

Next Up:

The Knicks will head to San Antonio for the second of a back-to-back against the Spurs. Watch all the action on MSG Network at 8 PM.