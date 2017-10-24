How It Happened:

The Celtics jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter and never looked back in a 110-89 victory. Jayson Tatum scored 22 points, Jaylen Brown posted 20, and Kyrie Irving finished with 20 points and seven assists. Boston shot nearly 50 percent from the floor and hit 48.3 percent behind the arc to secure the win.

Knick of the Night:

Enes Kanter was extremely productive by registering 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor. The big man also snagged 16 of his game-high 19 rebounds in just 29 minutes of court time.

Notables:

Courtney Lee scored 13 points, Willy Hernangomez dropped 12 in 11 minutes, and Sessions dished out seven assists in the contest.

News and Notes:

Frank Nitilikina (ankle) is showing some promise in his attempt to return to the lineup following a post shootaround workout on Tuesday in Boson. The rookie point guard has missed the Knicks first 3 games but he is hopeful to make his debut against the Nets on Friday.

Next Up:

The Knicks will return to New York where the squad will have a couple of practice days before hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night at MSG.