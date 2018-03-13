By Chris Henerdson

How it Happened:

The Knicks started the game on fire, led by Emmanuel Mudiay’s eight points in the first three minutes. Michael Beasley also filled the stat sheet in the first half, pouring in 19 points of his own. New York went to the locker room with a 60-57 lead. Dallas went on a run in the third quarter and held the Knicks to 12 points in the period, which allowed the Mavericks to take an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter. Trey Burke knocked down two threes to start the fourth quarter, which helped cut the deficit to four points before Dallas pulled away to win by a final score of 110-97.

Knick of the Night:

Michael Beasley finished with a team-high 21 points while pulling down four rebounds.

Notables:

Trey Burke scored 16 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter. Tim Hardaway Jr. put in 19. Enes Kanter pulled down 15 boards, while Emmanuel Mudiay added 10 points.

Statistically Speaking:

19 year-old rookie Frank Ntilikina became the youngest Knicks player to reach 200 career assists, tallying six assists against the Mavericks.

Looking Ahead:

The Philadelphia 76ers travel to New York to face the Knicks on Thursday night. Catch all of the action on MSG Network starting at 7:30 PM.