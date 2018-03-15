By Chris Henderson

How it Happened:

The Knicks and Sixers battled to a tie at the end of the first quarter. Emmanuel Mudiay led the way for the Knicks early on with 10 points in the period, while Joel Embiid scored 13. The orange and blue caught fire in the second quarter, finishing the 1st half shooting 58% from the field with four players scoring in double figures. Michael Beasley filled the stat sheet with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists. The team led by as many as 12 in the 3rd quarter while continuing to shoot over 50% from the floor. Philadelphia remained resilient and took their first lead of the second half with 3:21 remaining in the fourth quarter, winning by a final score of 118-110.

Knick of the Night:

Michael Beasley led the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists on Thursday night. He finished with a final stat line of 24 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists.

Notables:

Enes Kanter finished with another double-double, tallying 14 points and 10 rebounds. Trey Burke and Courtney Lee combined for 32 points while shooting 52% from the field. Kyle O’Quinn finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in under 25 minutes.

Statistically Speaking:

While the Knicks shot 53% from the floor, the difference in the game was 15 made threes by the Sixers, compared to only five by the Knicks.

Looking Ahead:

The Knicks will be back at the Garden on Saturday night to face the Charlotte Hornets. Catch all of the action on MSG Network starting at 7:30 pm.